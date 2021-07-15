Digital platforms expanded to promote central Cuba as a tourist destination





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Due to the impact of COVID-19 in the province of Cienfuegos, the Tourist Information Office (INFOTUR) enabled digital platforms to provide domestic and foreign customers with information about Cuban tourist destinations.



Edith García Cruz, provincial director of INFOTUR, told ACN that they launched a new website called INFOTUR Cienfuegos, in five languages, with photos and videos of the experiences of visitors in different local destinations and tips about the best restaurants, lodging houses, hotels and recreational centers, and live Cuban music performances in the city.



Also available for download are maps and guides of the destination, free of charge, with general information about all the options, such those related to nature, geography, tourist offers, transportation and accommodations throughout the country, she said.



Visitors can also download applications to their cell phones to access the said information wherever they are.



This year, the INFOTUR national office celebrates its 30th anniversary. To this end, the agency launched a national campaign, under the slogan "Already 30 informing", aimed at promoting its daily work and changing the image of the facilities, where the colors yellow and blue prevail, since they are the hallmark of this agency at international level.



Established in 1991, INFOTUR has branches all over the country, tasked with disseminating information about Cuba’s attractions, services, traditions and regulations with a view to a pleasant and safe stay of visitors.