Sales of Cuban disposable face masks would begin by the end of June.

MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuba will begin to sell in late June homegrown disposable, hygienic and surgical masks, according to Maribel Rodríguez Argüelles, general director of the Unimoda Textile Enterprise.



“The first sales of this means of protection, which became all the more valuable with the spread of COVID-19, would begin with the prioritized Public Health sector, whose workers are the most exposed to this deadly disease,” she told ACN. “Then it will be in high-risk fields such as tourism, transport and trade, followed by sales to the population at large.”



The disposable masks would be sold in both hard currency (where only US dollars are accepted) and ordinary stores (in Cuban pesos) at very affordable prices.



After the Regarding the current stage, he stressed that the mini-industry located at the University of Matanzas is going through the testing and start-up phase, in which the efficiency of the productive process is being evaluated and the training of the working personnel, mostly made up of young people coming from the university itself, is being improved.



Rodríguez Argüelles ratified that the modern technology of the local mini-industry dedicated to this production will make it possible to make, sterilize and package around 100 units per minute, which could translate into some 84,000 masks per eight-hour shift.

“Each mask has three layers, two of them made of non-woven thread (spunbond) and an intermediate filter (meltblown) that will guarantee safety and comfort, in addition to other added values such as sterilization and packaging,” she pointed out.

The small industry makes it possible to replace imports and save money taking into account the cost of purchasing them abroad, where they have a price of around 46 cents USD, compared to only 15 cents USD if we make them in Cuba.