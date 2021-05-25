Cuba exceeds 2,400 contracts on foreign trade with non-state management forms





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Non-state management forms in Cuba are making progress in the development of foreign trade activities, with 2,457 contracts signed with state enterprises to facilitate the export and import of goods and services.



This was reported on Twitter by the general director of foreign trade of the ministry of foreign trade and foreign investment, Vivian Herrera Cid, who ratified the commitment of these entities to provide excellent services.



In August 2020, regulations were approved in the country that paved the way for foreign trade to the non-state sector, and diversified the services and goods to be exported.



In order to facilitate the management of contracts between non-state workers and foreign clients, 42 state-owned companies provide this service in Cuba.



All this is part of the National Development Plan and of the economic strategy for the post-COVID-19 recovery, which will boost productivity and foreign exchange earnings.



Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, head of foreign trade and investment, said that this ministry strengthens actions for the promotion and diversification of exports, the effective substitution of imports and the obtaining of resources through commercial credits.



Likewise, it encourages the creation and consolidation of productive export poles in the territories and operates one-stop shops for the procedures related to foreign trade operations and the establishment of businesses with foreign investment.