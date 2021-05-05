Habanos with Positive Results in 2020 despite COVID-19





Havana, May 4 (ACN) Despite the impact by COVID-19 during the year 2020, Habanos S.A. company reported positive results regarding cigar sales and the Cuban product’s consolidation in the world market said Habanos authorities during the virtual Habanos World Days underway till Thursday.



During a virtual press conference, Habanos Commercial vice-president Leopoldo Cintra reported revenues at some 507 million dollars last year and although such figure stands for 4 percent decrease with respect to 2019 it is an encouraging result given the impact on many markets by the severe drop in tourism, like in the case of Cuba.



For the first time in history China became the major or number one market for Habanos cigars in the world, confirming a trend to that position already observed over the past years. Spain ranks second, followed by France, Germany and Switzerland.



According to the information released by Habanos, Europe consolidates its place as the first region of the world with the largest sales of Cuban cigars, 60 percent of all sales. Africa and the Middle East have seen a 31 percent fall in sales while The Americas have also witnessed a low in cigar commercialization due to the decrease of tourism.



The Habanos World Days virtual festival was set up to operate nearer cigar consumers and keep them posted about the world of cigars all year round. The event, underway this week does not replaces the annual Habano Cigar Festival and those interested in visiting the online event can do it by clicking https://habanosworlddays.com/?lang=en