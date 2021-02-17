Cuba shows results in import substitution in the building industry





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) The development in Cuba of high-tech construction products with natural raw materials is part of the country's strategy to replace imports in that sector.



For that purpose, the Ministry of Construction (MICONS) has implemented alliances with state entities and non-state management forms, such as BLS-Parrot, which in 2020 contributed to saving some five million dollars by import substitution.



This was reported to Granma newspaper by architect Manuel Benitez Perez, researcher and developer of modern technologies applied to construction, who directs BLS-Parrot.



For this year, he added, it is estimated that its productions will increase the savings for the country by ten million dollars.



Integrated by professionals with experience in the field of finishes for construction systems, BLS-Parrot has developed procedures and methods for the conception, development and use of technologies, and equipment designed for their implementation.



With the support of the MICONS, the Chemical Industry Business Group (GEIQ) and the Ministry of Economy and Planning, bases, resins and high demand products have been developed, Benitez Perez continued.



One of the materials developed at BLS-Parrot is a special grout made with Cuban products for the construction of a house in 24 hours through 3D printing.



This technique, noted Benitez Perez, does not use Portland cement and is being implemented only in highly developed countries.



Similarly, they make a variety of resins used as the basis for all types of construction finishes (paints, stuccos, monolayers, rust inhibitors or enamels), as well as adhesives for paper and cardboard and binders for briquettes, most of which are now imported.



Their production capacity is around 30 tons per day, and they are distinguished by their one hundred percent ecological production, without the use of Portland cement or petroleum-derived additives.



All these projects could be considered within the range of exportable items and contemplate other aspects aimed at the necessary construction of housing in the country, the official concluded.



