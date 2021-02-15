Cuba prioritizes the promotion and diversification of exports





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) The promotion and diversification of exports will be priorities to the Cuban Chamber of Commerce in 2021, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, who chairs the working meeting of that institution along with Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz, posted today on his Twitter account.



Among the country's main actions to increase exports is a survey of potentially exportable goods and services, which so far amounts to 1,145 offers. In August 2020, Cuba approved the opening of the non-state sector to foreign trade and diversified its stock of exportable products and services.



Since then, said Vivian Herrera Cid, director general of Foreign Trade at MINCEX, 1,102 contracts have been signed with non-state management forms, 53 of them for export.



She called on Cuban foreign trade companies to provide excellent services to these actors of the national economy in order to streamline processes and reduce operational costs.



In a recent interview to Granma newspaper, Herrera Cid highlighted the need to reverse the ‘import mentality’ of the Cuban economy insofar as the national industry manages to meet the growing demand. She remarked that, since Cuba has begun to untie these and other knots, we should expect a positive outcome sooner rather than later.