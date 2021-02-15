Exporting charcoal multiplies profits, says Opciones Weekly





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) The export of charcoal is emerging as a vital challenge for the Cuban economy because it is a product in high demand in international trade, says Opciones, Cuba's Economic and Financial Weekly.



It stresses that the export of charcoal is emerging as a vital challenge for the Cuban economy because it is a product in high demand in international trade and, due to its recognized quality, it has positioned itself in a few years in demanding markets and at the same time it constitutes an appreciable source of income for the country, whose profits even exceed by far the production costs.



It is said that since the resumption of the commercialization of Cuban coal outside the national borders in 2007, the acceptance and interest in this item of the Island not only grew among customers in Europe and Asia but also, in the domestic order, shook the practice and interest of producers who have multiplied throughout the country, stimulated by the economic benefits provided by this product.



In Cuba, by tradition, charcoal is made using the traditional method of "parvas" (wood is piled on the ground and covered with soil), a task that is almost always carried out by peasants, who have transmitted this ancient practice from one generation to the next.

As a quality feature, this wood is identified by its shiny black color, metallic sound to the touch, absence of charcoal, ashes or other particles.



Today, marabou charcoal is in great demand due to its excellent energy yield and it is also characterized by the absence of sparks, smoke and bad odor during combustion. It is offered packaged in standard polypropylene bags of around 20 kilograms, according to the website www.procuba.cu.



Among the different types of charcoal produced in this Caribbean nation, the one elaborated with marabou (first quality) stands out; there are also charcoal made from broken, mixed, hardwoods and charcoal.



The National Charcoal Production Enterprise located in Las Tunas, in addition to the three basic business units in that province, has others in Camagüey, Ciego de Avila and Granma.



For this year, the entity's workers are committed to produce more than 15,400 tons of the product for export and 75% will come out of the Tunas furnaces, reports www.lastunas.gob.cu.



For the first time since its foundation, the Grupo Empresarial Ganadero (Gecan) exported marabou charcoal to Portugal. Belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture, this entity made the sale through the Livestock Assurance and General Services Company (Easig), designated for such purposes.



The Livestock Group intends to expand the commercialization of charcoal and other goods under development, without disregarding the scientific-technical services, both at the border and abroad, according to the website www.mincex.gob.cu.