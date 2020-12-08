Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry promotes Cuba 2020 Online Business Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) published on its official website (InfoBusiness) the call for the Cuba 2020 Business Forum, which will run today and tomorrow online in Havana.



As the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlights today on its official website (Cubaminrex), more than a dozen companies from Bulgaria have confirmed their interest in participating in this important Forum, which has several main goals.



The text adds that those objectives include creating a space to exchange business and promote the establishment of contacts between the Cuban business community and abroad.



It will also be a favorable space to promote the Cuban exportable offer and investment opportunities in the country, in pursuit of Sustainable Development; and strengthen the integration between the Caribbean island's private sector and the socialist state enterprise, Cubaminrex states.