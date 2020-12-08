Cuba and Syria to foster tourism cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8 (ACN) Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Martini discussed with Cuban Ambassador Miguel Porto the ways to promote cooperation in the field of the so-called leisure industry.



During a meeting at the Ministry of Tourism, in Damascus, Martini ratified the willingness to work to reinforce tourist exchange at individual or company level.



We must work on the basis of the deep-rooted relations between our two countries to strengthen collaboration in this sector and not let that this geographic distance is an obstacle, the Syrian minister said.

After the victories of the Syrian army over terrorism and the establishment of stability in most of the national territory, many companies began to invest in tourism, but the tightening of sanctions and the blockade imposed by the United States and its allies hinder the recovery of this sector, he said.

In turn, the Cuban ambassador highlighted the development of this sector in the Caribbean island and the possibility to offer this experience to Syria by virtue of the agreement recently signed between the Ministries of Tourism of the two nations.