Cuba and France to revitalize economic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) To review the current state and future perspectives of the implementation of the bilateral economic agenda, the 5th session of the economic and trade commission and of the strategic orientation committee of the Cuban-French countervalue fund will take place Friday.



The meeting will be co-chaired by Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and foreign investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym) and Franck Riester, minister delegate in charge of this activity at the French foreign and European ministry.



According to MINCEX's website, the meeting will be held in videoconference format and will review the progress of the Countervalue Fund, created from the debt restructuring agreement of 2016.



The holding of these meetings, on a regular schedule, is the main joint follow-up action to the economic relations between Paris and Havana, as well as to strengthen the economic and commercial links between both countries, based on respect and on the identified common interests.



France is among Cuba's top 10 trading partners and is one of the main emitters of tourism to the Caribbean island, with about 170,000 visitors in 2019.