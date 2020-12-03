Cuban Communications Company offers opportunities for mobile developers





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) works along with the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI) and the Technological Park of Havana, so that the national community of developers produces and distributes their own mobile applications (apk).



According to ETECSA, the digital platform and store of Android applications of Cuba, APKlis, has already features so that Cuban developers can incorporate applications to a scheme of payment by download.



The inclusion of the payment apk in the APKlis store offers the opportunity to companies and independent developers to market applications and establish an amount to be paid for their downloading, the Cuban company refers.



In addition, independent developers and entities that have their own apk will have the possibility of inserting applications in APKlis.



Since 2018, the UCI and ETECSA have been working on three digital platforms with the aim of encouraging the collaborative development of national audiovisual applications and materials.

The APKlis applications store has more than 5,000 apps, of which more than 400 are produced at home.