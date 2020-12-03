All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
December Thursday

Cuban Communications Company offers opportunities for mobile developers



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) works along with the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI) and the Technological Park of Havana, so that the national community of developers produces and distributes their own mobile applications (apk).

According to ETECSA, the digital platform and store of Android applications of Cuba, APKlis, has already features so that Cuban developers can incorporate applications to a scheme of payment by download.

The inclusion of the payment apk in the APKlis store offers the opportunity to companies and independent developers to market applications and establish an amount to be paid for their downloading, the Cuban company refers.

In addition, independent developers and entities that have their own apk will have the possibility of inserting applications in APKlis.

Since 2018, the UCI and ETECSA have been working on three digital platforms with the aim of encouraging the collaborative development of national audiovisual applications and materials.
The APKlis applications store has more than 5,000 apps, of which more than 400 are produced at home.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News