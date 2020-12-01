International business forum to take place in Cuba next week





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Local authorities highlighted today the call to apply for December 8 and 9 of the Cuba 2020 Business Forum, with virtual presence, as an alternative to the International Fair of Havana (FIHAV).



This important fair, traditionally held in November each year, was suspended due to sanitary measures to face Covid-19. Said Forum constitutes an opportunity for negotiation and to establish commercial contacts between the national business community and foreign representations with interests in Cuba, specifies the press release.

The Business Forum seeks to strengthen the integration between the country's private sector and the state enterprises.

In addition, it seeks to reinforce the new measures implemented in this country, as part of the economic strategy out of a prolonged crisis scenario, promoting exports, import substitution and foreign investment.

This event will have the participation of executives and officials from entities homologous to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, businessmen, representatives of chambers of commerce, trade and investment promotion centers, among others.

There is also the possibility for the press to be accredited at the event, to closely follow the presentations that are part of the Program.

Economists and trade professionals closely follow this event, since Fihav is considered the main event not only in Cuba, but in the Caribbean and with many views to the rest of the markets.