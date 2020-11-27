Cuba and Mexico exchange on trade ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) The president of the Cuban chamber of commerce, Antonio Carricarte, held today a meeting with Armando Bojorquez, vice president of the Mexican section of the Cuba-Mexico business committee.



The Cuban chamber highlighted on Twitter that both authorities addressed issues of interest for the businessmen of both nations.



During the meeting Carricarte had the opportunity to participate in the virtual event "Economic Reactivation of Tourism in Mexico", hosted by the Mexican Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, Service and Tourism.



Mexico is Cuba's second largest trading partner in Latin America and one of the top 10 issuers of tourists to the Caribbean island.

Since 1903, Cuba and the Aztec nation have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations, which have been characterized by respect and cooperation