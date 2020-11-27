Cuban cleaning products company keeps production stability





JOVELLANOS, Cuba, Nov. 27 (ACN) With more than 200 tons of toilet soap and about 500 of washing liquid above the plan in the current year, the Business Base Unit (UEB) Suchel Jovel keeps the stability in the fulfillment of its productive commitments.



The entity, located in this town of the western province of Matanzas, is responsible for the production of toilet articles for all Cuba, and is planning to grow through the acquisition of modern equipment, Belkis Gonzalez Blanco, its director, told the Cuban News Agency.



We have a plant that supplies about 6,600 tons of toilet soap and about 9,500 of washing liquid, in both cases for the ministry of domestic trade (MINCIN by its Spanish acronym), it is a challenge to produce 10 million bottles in very old machines with more than a decade of operation, she said.



According to the directive, it is strength for the group to have a significant amount of young workforce, and emphasized that thanks to proper compliance with biosafety measures and stability in the supply of raw materials there were no interruptions during this year.



Gonzalez Blanco stated that the use of more efficient equipment and a production strategy appropriate to energy consumption allows the UEB to contribute to savings, as well as the use of LED lights because they are more efficient, and automated water pumping.