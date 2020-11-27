Producers who insured crops in Cuban province receive financial protection





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) The 210 producers, state and private, in Ciego de Avila(central Cuba) that insured their crops and facilities against natural disasters have financial protection to recover from the damages caused by Tropical Storm Eta.



Luis Alberto Gomez Peñate, deputy director of the Base Business Unit (UEB) of the National Insurance Company (ESEN) in the province, told the Cuban News Agency that the damages represent, so far, an estimated of about 19 million pesos.



The UEB receives the appraisal reports of the losses carried out by the Agency of Inspection and Adjustment of Damages (INTERMAR by its Spanish acronym), which is in charge of these tasks, the executive explained.



INTERMAR already submitted the notifications of 108 producers, whose amounts of damages amount to 7,271,870 pesos, of which, by way of advance, more than a million and a half are owed by those affected, as established by the policy for this type of situation, which is up to 40 percent of the total, Gomez Peñate added.



Of the 210 producers, only nine are state entities, as the rest are agricultural production cooperatives and members of the credit and service cooperatives, basic cooperative production units and a grain company.