Cuba and India strengthen collaboration on industry





HAVANA, Cuba, 27 Nov (ACN) Eloy Alvarez Martinez, Cuban minister of Industries, and Madhu Sethi, India's ambassador to Cuba, held a meeting to renew the commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation.



According to the New Delhi diplomatic office in Havana, during the meeting the Cuban minister briefed on the progress of the fertilizer plant operating in the city of Cienfuegos(central Cuba), as part of the Indian government's Line of Credit in Cuba.



The modern fertilizer plant known as NPK (for the acronym of the relationship between the chemical symbols of the elements Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium), constitutes one of the most remarkable investments being made in the country with an Indian budget in the Cienfuegos Industrial Zone.



This industry has a capacity to produce 300,000 tons per year - 55 tons of fertilizer per hour - and reduces the current import costs of substances such as ammonium sulfate, diammonium phosphate, phosphorus and potassium chloride by about 25 percent, the Granma newspaper published.



The total volume of the investment of this factory reaches 41 million pesos; of these, the main part was given by the Cuban State, while an amount higher than four million dollars was contributed by India.