Cuban FM reaffirms that US blockade must end immediately





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Cuba´s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed on Twitter today that the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba must stop immediately and without conditions.



Since November 24, 1992, the United Nations has voted to end the US blockade of Cuba, the Cuban FM said.



The rejection of the international community for its extraterritorial, illegal and genocidal nature is categorical, emphasized Rodriguez.



Recently, it was known the closure of the Western Union remittance company in Cuba and it has become more present the impact of the imperialist siege on education, on the lives of people with disabilities, on crops such as rice and on the treatment of cancer, among other areas of deep sensitivity.



In addition, the impact on economic interests of third countries, such as some members of the European Union, as well as the pronouncement of the multilateral group G77 + China and concerts and online forums against the blockade, constituted by a series of regulations that have meant billions of dollars in losses over six decades.