Cuban PM congratulates workers on Cuban Tourism Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 20 (ACN) Manuel Marrero, Prime Minister of Cuba, congratulated today workers on the Cuban Tourism Day, after checking sector indicators during the government visit to the western province of Matanzas.



Cuba is available and open to receive international tourists. In the face of COVID-19 our country offers high biosafety standards, said the PM who recognized the progress of important works in the Varadero resort in line with its role as a site of excellence, attractive and modern.



At the Meliá Internacional hotel, Marrero received an explanation from Ivis Fernández, Delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the province, in which she reported on the restart of operations for international tourism on October 24.



The second best beach in the world is getting ready to develop the FitCuba International Fair in May, postponed due to the global pandemic.



The Cuban Tourism Day is celebrated every November 20 in remembrance of the date, 61 years ago, when Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, founded the National Institute of the Tourism Industry (Init), of which he was its first chairman.