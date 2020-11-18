Cuba and Dubai to boost economic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 18 (ACN) Antonio Carricarte, president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, and Hamad Buamim, president of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed on Tuesday their interest in boosting bilateral economic ties.



During a videoconference where Roberto Blanco, Cuban ambassador to that Arab nation, and Bader Almatrooshi, UAE ambassador to Havana, also participated, both sides discussed the sectors of greatest interest to advance and materialize the existing potentialities in the trade of the two countries, according to Cubaminrex.



The meeting also proposed ways to achieve that Cuban and UAE companies have even more information and knowledge about their counterparts, in order to promote exchanges and negotiations between them.



They also referred to Cuba's participation in the Dubai Universal Exposition, to be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, to which Cuba attaches great importance.



The Cuban Chamber reiterated to its counterpart in Dubai the invitation to the Business Forum Cuba 2020 (December 8-9 this year), which constitutes an opportunity to know the main export products, the business opportunities in Cuba and the new facilities of the island for foreign trade and investment.



Cuba and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations on March 18, 2002, based on respect and cooperation.