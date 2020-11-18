Cuban honey increases international sales



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 18 (ACN) Honey is becoming an exportable commodity in Cuba, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, first deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, published on Tuesday on Twitter.



Gonzalez assured that Cuba is diversifying its exports with quality and additional value, and that, in addition to honey, other products from the beehive are being developed in the country.



For his part, Lazaro Bruno Garcia, general director of the mentioned entity, stated that spite of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States and the affectations of the COVID-19, the Cuban Beekeeping Company maintains the fulfillment of its plans of honey exportation.



The company has already conceived its development plan for 2021 and intends to increase the commercialization of queen bees, bee boxes, stamped wax sheets, tools, protection means and inputs for bee production, Garcia explained to Cubadebate.



Such products, seeking adequate financing, could be included in the near future among the most important exportable items of the nation, the expert added.

According to official sources, each ton of honey is sold at a price between 3,000 and 3,300 euros in the European market.