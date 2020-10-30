Swiss organizations demand the end of the US blockade against Cuba and the subordination of their Banks



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) Members and activists of the Swiss-Cuba association, of MediCuba-Switzerland and the Alba-Switzerland association, denounced this week the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and its extraterritorial application by the Swiss banks, which over the years have been joining one after another in this policy.



By holding vigils and distributing more than 7,000 flyers in front of the branches of the Cler Bank in Geneva, Neuchatel, Yverdon-les-Bains, Delemont, Locarno, Lugano, Bern, Basel, Winterthur and Zurich, the representatives demanded an end to this unjust policy.

As stated in the most recent Cuban report on the application and effects of the blockade, the Cler Bank and the Cantonal Bank of Basel, of which the first is a subsidiary, refused to transfer donations made as part of the campaign #CubavsCovid19, organized by MediCuba-Switzerland and MediCuba Europe to send reagents for the diagnostic tests and protective equipment to confront the pandemic in Cuba.

A group of eight organizations denounced this incident in April, which they considered arbitrary since transfers between national banks were blocked simply because Cuba was mentioned in the transaction, according to a press release published on the website of the foreign ministry.

They added that the banks had justified their measures with an increasing tightening of legal regulations by the US government and had adapted their trade policy accordingly because of the legal risks associated with international payments.

In the coming days, these organizations are planning other denunciation actions, which are also part of the regional campaign #UnblockCuba.