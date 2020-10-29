Program financed by the European Union will increase Cuba's export capacity



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 29 (ACN) The Cuba-European Union II Expertise Exchange Programme is currently focused on contributing to the design and implementation of a digital business intelligence system that will improve the provision of services to the business sector and increase competitiveness and export capacity.



The technological-commercial surveillance system will be implemented in the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (ProCuba), an entity attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, says a press release published by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP).

During a virtual meeting, Alfredo Garcia, director of the program, inaugurated the current cycle of activities while highlighting the interest that has aroused in various institutions and priority areas of international trade in Cuba.

Representatives from ProCuba, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Training Center attended the event, as well as the consultants in charge of technical advice.

The activities will be aimed at identifying methodologies and tools to consolidate an international commercial intelligence system and training will be carried out for personnel from government institutions and businessmen in order to improve the strategy and competitiveness of Cuban foreign trade.

The Cuba-EU II Expertise Exchange Programme is a delegated cooperation project, financed by the European Union and managed by FIIAPP.