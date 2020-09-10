Cuba favors foreign trade for non-state sector despite world crisis



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 10 (ACN) The import and export contracts of the non-state forms of economic management are progressing, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, said on Wednesday in a radio and television presentation on the actions to boost the national economy in the midst of a prolonged crisis, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



For businesses, the 80 percent of income in freely convertible currency will favor the development of their operations, with purchasing power in Cuba or abroad, Malmierca Diaz pointed out.

There are more t than 780 specific interests for operations, and more than a hundred natural persons who still do not have a business, but who should be looked for the best option for their project, he remarked.

Three export and six import contracts have already been signed, the minister explained.

Another 100 more are in progress, to sell charcoal, canned and fresh fruits and vegetables, ecological wood, natural chemicals, honey soap and computer services and software, among others, the Cuban official continued.

There are 37 companies that provide these foreign trade services to non-state management forms, which establish, by mutual agreement between the sides, issues such as prices, expenses and export destinations, Malmierca Diaz concluded.