Cuba will soon have an online Single Window for Foreign Trade



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 4 (acn) Starting next August 6, Cuba will have a Single Window for Foreign Trade (VUCE by its Spanish acronym), an online platform that will allow consulting and managing registries, import and export permits, and merchant clearance.



According to a note published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), this tool is essential to attract more business and grow at the investment level in the country.

The new service will eliminate the bureaucracy and the delays that exist when granting the permits, licenses and authorizations that are required to facilitate foreign investment in Cuba.

It will be accessible on August 6 from 11 am through www.vucereglaciones.mincex.gob.cu, as announced in the official account of MINCEX on Twitter.

In addition to this virtual space, there will also be the offices of the Single Window and the entity will have a general director subordinate to the General Directorate of Foreign Investment; it will also feature specialists in foreign investment, promotion, paperwork managers and document management technicians.