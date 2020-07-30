All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba and Russia ratify interest in strengthening transportation ties


HAVANA, Cuba, July 30 (ACN) Cuban transport minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila and his Russian counterpart, Evgueni Ivanovich Dietrich, ratified the importance of bilateral cooperation and the interest in strengthening it.

A statement from the Cuban Ministry of Transport said that in a telephone conversation both heads exchanged views on the state of economic cooperation in the aviation, railway and maritime-port sectors.
They also discussed the training of personnel in the different fields of transport and confirmed their willingness to advance in the implementation and development of projects such as the restoration and modernization of the Cuban railway infrastructure, among others.

