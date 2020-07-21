Cuba can now receive money orders from Peru and Colombia



HAVANA, Cuba, July 21 (ACN) Cuban citizens and foreign residents in Cuba can receive international money orders from Peru and Colombia amounting to up to 1,000 dollars, announced Tuesday the Correos de Cuba Business Group.

An informative statement sent to the Cuban News Agency refers that the Cuban, Peruvian and Colombian postal services have agreed to establish this service, according to the terms of the Universal Postal Union's Money Order Agreement.

The statement recalls that the agreement also includes postal service operators in Spain, Chile, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, and added that Correos de Cuba continues carrying out viability studies and negotiations with postal operators in other countries to expand this service.

Money orders sent from Peru and Colombia can be cashed the same day they are issued, at any of the Cuban postal units that provide this service.