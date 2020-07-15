Cuba continues working to meet the 2020 housing plan

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (acn) For this second year of the Housing Policy, the plan of 41,114 new houses must be met, said on Twitter Rene Mesa, Cuba´s Minister of Construction.

Despite the intensification of the US blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic, 60 percent of what was planned was completed by the end of the first semester of 2020, Mesa noted.

In the past four months, the Housing plan has continued to be a priority in the country in addition to the hydraulic, food, and Renewable Energy Sources programs, as well as the industrial programs, including the modernization of the Antillana de Acero plant.

At the same time, the construction sector supported the improvement of isolation centers and hospitals.

Like the rest of the country's economic activities, construction has been impacted by the US blockade, between April 2019 and January this year, damages of $ 238 million were reported in the sector, mainly in the production of goods and services.

According to previous information from the Cuban News Agency, 44,556 houses were built in 2019 through state and private routes, with the so-called basic housing cells.

The Housing Policy was approved in 2018 by the National Assembly of People's Power in order to recover the housing deficit in a decade.