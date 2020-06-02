Cuba buys one thousand Vietnamese electric motorcycles



HAVANA, Cuba, June 2 (ACN) The Vietnamese company PEGA has signed a contract to sell to Cuba the first lot of the new model of electric motorcycle PEGA-S, announced the general director of the entity, Doan Linh.

According to the Vietnamese news agency, just after the launch of the new model in that country, the company received a thousand orders, a modest but significant number, valued at nearly 860,000 dollars, since the provincial dealers do not have any sample motorcycles yet, but numerous customers have already paid part of the cost in advance.

This time, PEGA Vietnam offers attractive offers to its customers, in addition to the depositors.