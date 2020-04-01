Cuba to use more efficient energy in public transportation



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuba is boosting the use of more efficient and environmentally energy in public transportation, as evidenced by the operation of an all-electric bus in Havana and 39 hybrid buses for passenger transport.

Ramiro Hierro Luna, deputy director of human resources of the Havana Provincial Transport Company, told the Granma newspaper that another hybrid vehicle is expected to be incorporated for these purposes, following a repair process.

He pointed out that the hybrids use 30 percent less oil than conventional ones, although the parts are more sophisticated due to the system's technology.

Regarding the electric bus, although only one operates, importing only this type of bus, instead of hybrids, would also mean creating the conditions and infrastructure for loading at the terminals where it provides these services.

For his part, Juan Caballero Martinez, director of the Provincial Transport Company in Havana, affirmed this entity is responsible, as an operator, to guarantee from the Research Institute of the sector, the possibility of other investments for this type of equipment.

The executive added that the studies carried out during the time this vehicle fleet was in operation showed significant fuel savings.