Cuban PM congratulates Hotel Tryp Habana Libre on its 62nd anniversary



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) Cuban PM Manuel Marrero congratulated this Thursday on social media the workers of the Tryp Habana Libre Hotel, on the occasion of its 62nd anniversary.



"The @TrypHabLibre reaches its 62nd anniversary providing excellent services to the visitors who choose this historic and majestic hotel. We congratulate its entire collective and encourage them to achieve higher goals in the operation and the investment process they develop," he tweeted.

Founded on March 19, 1958, the Tryp Habana Libre represents the steps of a modern Havana, constituting the most centric and highest lodging of the city in a corner of La Rampa, the busiest street.

After a capital remodeling, it has 572 rooms and innumerable gastronomy services, night clubs and meeting rooms, history and special privacy.