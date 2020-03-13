International cooperation project benefits port of Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (acn) A loader crane began operating at the José Antonio Echeverria Cereal Business Unit, located in the Cuban capital.



The equipment is a donation from the United Arab Emirates and the World Food Program (WFP), and its implementation occurred during an event attended by Cuban and foreign executives and Bader Almatrooshi, ambassador of that country in Havana.

The machinery allows Cuba to save almost 100,000 dollars a week for the payment for the stay of the ships, noted Paolo Mattei, WFP representative in Cuba.

This is a reminder of the importance of international cooperation and supporting friends in difficult times and also a message to the world: we must unite our efforts in the face of difficulties, Almatrooshi said.

The diplomat mentioned as another bilateral project that of the 15 megawatt photovoltaic solar energy launched on July 4, 2019 that has four stations in three Cuban provinces, which benefits seven thousand families.

In turn, Sergey Reshchikov, Russian Minister Counselor in Cuba, thanked the invitation to the ceremony of delivery of the grain unloader and made reference to the use of the money donated by Russia to the WFP to help rehabilitating the mill infrastructure damaged by a tornado that battered Havana last year.

Reshchikov also mentioned the Russian-Cuban cooperation projects with UN entities, such as the housing recovery program in response to the passage of Hurricane Matthew and the inauguration of the desalination plant in Guantanamo.

The WFP collaboration began in Cuba in 1963 with the assistance offered to people affected by Hurricane Flora, and so far eight development projects have been carried out.