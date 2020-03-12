Second Kempinski Hotel in Havana already in operation



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Located close to the Cuban Capitol, the Gran Hotel Bristol already has guests and is in the start-up phase.

The hotel was opened on February 17, becoming the second of the Swiss company Kempinski Hotels in Havana, and the third in the country.



According to reports in the foreign press and specialized magazines, Xavier Destribats, the company's director of operations in America, said they are very enthusiastic about the new location in Havana.

It is a great asset to Kempinski Hotels' portfolio, with its Art Deco style interiors, carefree atmosphere and excellent location, Destribats affirmed.

The facility features 162 elegantly decorated bedrooms with bright details, clean lines and contemporary furniture, with free Wi-Fi, the hotel's swimming pool has panoramic views of the city and the gym has modern equipment for those who enjoy physical activity.

It offers restaurants such as El Capitolio ("The Capitol") for formal breakfast and dinner; El Diamante ("The Diamond") for Latin tapas and light snacks; the Pasos Perdidos ("Lost Steps") lobby bar; and the La Muralla ("The Wall") Club restaurant, which will open in late March to offer international cuisine.

Thierry Brinte, hotel general manager, said that Havana's rich and vibrant cultural landscape was the greatest inspiration for Gran Hotel Bristol.

In June 2018, one year after the opening of Kempinski Hotels' first hotel in the country (the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana), the company announced plans to expand throughout Cuba.