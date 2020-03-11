Cuba and Belarus reaffirm commitment to foster bilateral cooperation



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuba and Belarus ratified their interest in fostering economic cooperation, trade and investment, with particular emphasis on the potential that both countries offer in science and high technology.



Such determination was ratified during the welcome to the Cuban ambassador to that country, Juan Valdes Figueroa, by the president of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Vladimir Andreichenko, Prensa Latina repoted.

During the friendly meeting, the head of the Cuban diplomatic mission handed Andreichenko a letter from the president of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo, congratulating him on the recent election in the parliamentary elections.

Both sides discussed current national and international issues, as well as the ratification of the action plan tasked during the official visit of Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel to Minsk, Belarusian capital, last October 23.

Valdes Figueroa also met with the new Belarusian parliamentary friendship group with the Caribbean island, chaired by MP Serguei Klichevich, and composed of 14 parliamentarians from both chambers of the Belarusian legislature.