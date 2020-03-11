Cuba and UK assess opportunities for boosting bilateral relations



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuba and UK assessed the progress in economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries and the extensive reach of this potential, during a visit by senior UK foreign ministry officials to Havana.



James Dauris, deputy director for the Americas at the British foreign office, held talks with Ana Teresa Gonzalez, Cuba's first deputy minister for foreign trade and foreign investment, and Emilio Lozada, director general of bilateral affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, as part of his two-day visit to the Caribbean island.

The agenda included meetings with British businessmen, Cuban entrepreneurs and government officials, spaces to identify opportunities and common interests in order to boost bilateral cooperation.

Relations between the two countries have grown further during the past two years with the visit to London in 2018 of Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, and then with visit to Havana of Prince Charles of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, Dauris told the press.

The diplomat noted that British investments in Cuba are important but still relatively small and there is interest in increasing them, especially in renewable energy sources, where agreements already exist such as a bioelectric plant and a photovoltaic solar park.

For his part, Antony Stokes, British ambassador to Havana, recalled that to encourage trade between the two countries there is an action plan agreed between the two governments in June 2019 that includes specific projects in energy, the biopharmaceutical industry, financial services, education and agriculture.