Colombian leading tourism company starts investing in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (acn) Colombian leading company in the hotel industry, On Vacation, arrives in Cuba with two hotels through alliances with Memories Resort & Spa and Wingo airline.



The company, with more than 17 years of experience in tourism industry, will touch Cuban soil with the Memories Miramar Habana and the Memories Varadero Beach Resort, the first one with 427 and the second with over 1,000 rooms.

Laura Muñoz, CEO of On Vacation, told Excelencias Cuba website that “Cuba is a country with a high growth projection for the Colombian market, we want to democratize the holidays, giving the possibility of traveling paying fees and without interests".

Wingo became the only Colombian airline to operate direct flights from Colombia to Cuba; offering five direct flights weekly between both capitals, which increased its operation by 33%; started last January with a fare up to 70% less than that offered by other airlines on this route.

Both countries work to increase their links in tourism, so the benefits of Cuba as a sun and beach destination were presented last February in the 39th edition of the World Fair of the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (ANATO by its Spanish acronym), reported Prensa Latina news agency.

To the Cuban Ministry of Tourism and its entities, Colombia is of special interest by being one of the its leading markets, it specifically ranked 14 with over 43,000 travelers to the Caribbean island.