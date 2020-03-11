Cuban deputy PM highlights the importance of the Chamber of Commerce in fostering foreign investment



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy Cuban PM, led today the Chamber of Commerce's review meeting, where the work of the institution in 2019 and its priorities for 2020 were analyzed.



According to Antonio Carricarte, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Cabrisas Ruiz highlighted in his speech the role that the Chamber should play in fostering specific foreign investment projects in the different national markets.

Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, said in a tweet that this meeting was the right place to make a critical analysis of the work, as well as to establish the priorities for this year, among which is the encouragement of foreign investment to strengthen the socialist state-owned enterprise.

Regarding the work of the Chamber in the period completed, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, first deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, said on Twitter that Cuba was visited by 139 delegations from 56 countries and participated in 27 business forums, fairs and exhibitions, both in the country and abroad.

The Chamber of Commerce of Cuba is an association of companies linked to trade, industry and services, with recognition before the State agencies, which allows to guide the best alternatives for the development of business activity of the entities that are part of it.

It is a tool for the reinsertion of the Cuban economy into the international economic relations world, since it fosters and exchanges precious information about business possibilities at a global scale.