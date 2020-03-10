Cuban FM condemns ban on U.S. charter flights to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned the United States' ban on charter flights to Cuba, except to Havana, starting today.



The ban harms Cuban families and their ties, violates Cubans' human rights and Americans' freedom to travel, Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on Twitter.

As part of the tightening of the blockade, last January 10, the US Department of Transportation announced that in 60 days it would come into effect the prohibition of public charter flights between any point in that nation and Cuba, with the exception of Jose Marti International Airport, for which it established a limit of 3,600 return flights.

More than 600,000 Americans traveled to Cuba in 2017 and 2018, as well as half a million Cuban Americans.

In 2019, 552,816 Cuban-Americans visited the Caribbean island, a figure that - according to Rodriguez Parrilla - shows the strengthening of Cuba's ties with its nationals abroad.