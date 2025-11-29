Italian Culture Week kicks off today in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) A rich variety of initiatives designed to offer the Cuban public a creative journey through Italian culture is on offer for the 27th Week of Italian Culture in Cuba, which will take place from today until December 6 in the provinces of Havana and Matanzas.



Workshops, shows, contests, book presentations, fashion shows, tours, music, film, visual arts, a magic night, and much more will fill the capital and grace its various venues during these days.



According to Simona de Martino, Italy's ambassador to Cuba, many initiatives promise to delight the public in this new edition, showcasing the special relationship between the two nations and their commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cultural cooperation that have united them for decades.



The week will also be marked by literature with tributes to prestigious figures such as Andrea Camilleri, Eugenio Montale, and Giovanni Boccaccio, who are celebrating significant anniversaries this year.



A variety of initiatives promise to delight audiences at this year's Italian Culture Week in Cuba, including the "Italian Night," which will take place on Saturday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Quinta de los Molinos.



This event will close the cultural celebration with a special program dedicated entirely to the businesses participating in Italian cooperation projects with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS by its Spanish acronym).



Organized and promoted by the Italian Embassy to Havana, in collaboration with the Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Havana City Historian's Office, and with the support of numerous Italian and Cuban companies and institutions, this year's program will also highlight the role of Italian cooperation in Cuba, through the commitment of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and Italian non-governmental organizations active in the country.