Cuban PM holds meeting with his Russian counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz held a meeting today with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, to continue the talks initiated in the city of Sochi, in the context of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.



His first official visit to Russia as head of government is being a success, said Mishustin, as reported on Twitter by the Cuban government.



The Russian official highlighted as a priority in the meetings to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



During the exchange, Marrero Cruz, thanked for the welcome and reiterated that the path of economic and trade relations between Cuba and Russia can be a reference for the other member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.



Marrero Cruz heads the high-level Cuban delegation that arrived in the Eurasian nation on June 6 on an official visit that will last until June 17.



The delegation also includes the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz; and the Ministers of Public Health and Tourism, Jose Angel Portal Miranda and Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, respectively.



The head of government is also accompanied by the minister-president of the Central Bank of Cuba, Joaquin Alonso Vazquez; the first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, and the ambassador of the largest of the Antilles in Russia, Julio Garmendia Peña.