18th International Circus Festival deemed a success





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) After four days of artistic skills and intense cultural activity, the 18th International Circus Festival CIRCUBA 2022 was described as a success.



Javier Jimenez, a participant from Mexico, said it was an honor to compete in this event, one of the most important in the world, and praised the audience knowledge of the performances they enjoyed each day. On his end, the Peruvian juggler Steven Reyna remarked he was fulfilling a dream by visiting Cuba for the first time as part of the cast to perform alongside colleagues from everywhere.



Colombian acrobat Diego Armando considered his participation in the event as a worthy tribute to the Cuban circus school, since he owes what he knows and does to trainers from the island.



First held in 1981, CIRCUBA is the third oldest of its kind in the world, right after the one held in Monte-Carlo (1974) and the Circus of Tomorrow Festival (the Young Track in Paris, 1977).