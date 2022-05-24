Young Pianists Season Returns to Havana after Four Years of Absence





Havana, May 23 (ACN) The 6th Encounter of Young Pianists will be hosted by Havana May 24 through June 11, a season of concerts that had been stalled since 2017.



The international event was organized by the Havana Historian’s Office Cultural Team and the Esteban Salas Patrimony Department, cultural officials announced in a press conference.



The piano festival runs under the direction of Salomon Mikowsky, pianist and professor at Manhattan School of Music, in the USA, which features the work of some of the students of that Cuban musician.



South Korean Yeontaek Oh, Chinese Guangshou Tian, Russian-US Kirill Gerstein, and Greek Katia Skanavi are some of the pianists to take to the Cuban stage for the first time, said Mikowsky.



He added that among the 14 pianists from nine countries included in the program, is Russian Alexandre Moutouzkine, along with Ukrainian Inesa Sinkevyc and Egyptian Wael Farouk, who repeat their participation at the piano concert.



Cuba will be represented by Marcos Madrigal, Ernesto Oliva, Daniel Rodriguez, Malva Rodriguez, Cristhian Perez and Sofia Iraola, and some highly expected performances will be the concerts Fresa y Chocolate by Jose Maria Vitier, and Epilogo by Aldo Lopez Gavilan, both to take place at the San Francis of Assisi Convent in Havana on Saturday, May 28.



Theoretical sessions will be hosted by the Ignacio Cervantes Theater, including a colloquium on piano with Professor Salomon Mikowsky, which will include an exchange with professors and students from local arts schools; also included is a key-note lecture by Kill Gerstein for piano students.

Book presentations will feature Nicolas Ruiz Espadero and Volume 20 of El Sincopado Habanero, which is the publication of the Musical Patrimony Department.