Cuban Book Day is celebrated today





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) “It is always a good time to enjoy the literary adventure that a book gives us, so let’s read, learn and feel the pleasure of reading,” Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz wrote on Twitter today on the occasion of Cuban Book Day.



Cuban Book Day is celebrated every year on March 31in memory of the National Printing House established on that date in 1959 and whose first director was the writer Alejo Carpentier.



Various magazines were published there, as were the primers, brochures and manuals of the 1961 National Literacy Campaign.



At the suggestion of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the first book published there was Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra’s El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha (The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha), a masterpiece of Spanish literature, which had a print run of 100,000 copies.