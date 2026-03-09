Army General Raul Castro sends message for International Women's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz delivered a commemorative message for International Women's Day, in which he congratulated Cuban women for their dedication and participation in the revolutionary cause.

In the message, he stated: "On this international day, we congratulate our exemplary women, in whom we recognize their dedication, participation, and ongoing contribution to the revolutionary cause."

He added: "For all that you have done and will do a hug and a kiss."

The message was issued in honor of March 8, the date on which International Women's Day is celebrated.