Army General Raul Castro sends message for International Women's Day

HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz delivered a commemorative message for International Women's Day, in which he congratulated Cuban women for their dedication and participation in the revolutionary cause.
In the message, he stated: "On this international day, we congratulate our exemplary women, in whom we recognize their dedication, participation, and ongoing contribution to the revolutionary cause."
He added: "For all that you have done and will do a hug and a kiss."
The message was issued in honor of March 8, the date on which International Women's Day is celebrated.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio