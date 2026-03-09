All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba suffered, in 2025, its fifth driest year since 1901



HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 /ACN) 2025 was the fifth driest year since 1901 in Cuba, with a total rainfall of 1,114 millimeters (mm), or 83% of the historical average.

The highest regional rainfall occurred in the eastern region, at 94%, influenced by Hurricane Melissa, the Institutional Communication Department of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) revealed exclusively to the Cuban News Agency in a report on the country's hydrological situation.

It specified that the central region reached 82% and the western region 74%, while reservoirs ended the year with 5,868 hm³, representing 64% of their capacity and 228 hm³ below the traditional average.

Consequently, 14 of the 101 main aquifers were found to be in unfavorable condition and one in critical condition, the institution noted in a summary of its management results last year.

