Cuban FM highlights success of Cuban medical product NeuralCIM





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted the positive results of NeuralCIM, a Cuban medical product for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease developed by the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM).

On X, the Cuban diplomat denounced that the blockade imposed by the United States prevents seven million Americans from benefiting from this therapy.

Rodriguez Parrilla shared a video with testimonials from patients of Dr. Bill Blanchet in Colorado, USA, who demonstrate the benefits of this neuroprotective treatment administered nasally.

"The blockade against Cuba prevents 7 million Americans from receiving the benefits of NeuralCIM and from confronting Alzheimer's and dementia with a Cuban treatment with proven effectiveness," stated Rodríguez Parrilla.

NeuralCIM is a neuroprotective drug derived from erythropoietin, modified to eliminate its effect on red blood cell production and enhance its neuroprotective properties.

Its intranasal administration allows the medication to reach the brain directly through the cerebrospinal fluid, bypassing the blood-brain barrier and minimizing side effects.

The results of clinical trials conducted in Cuba have been remarkable. The ATHENEA study, whose results were published in the Annals of the Cuban Academy of Sciences in September 2024, demonstrated that NeuralCIM significantly improved cognitive performance in patients with clinical Alzheimer's disease, with a very favorable safety profile.

In 2023, the drug received conditional marketing authorization from the Cuban regulatory agency (Cecmed) for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.