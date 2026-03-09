Cuban FM rejects mini-Summit in Florida





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, denounced on social media that the mini-summit convened by the United States in Florida with reactionary governments of the region sought to impose "a new version of domination through the Monroe Doctrine and its Corollaries."

Cuban head of diplomacy stated that "the only publicly announced outcome is the signing by the attendees of a servile and dishonorable document that advocates the use of military force, particularly that of the United States, as a repressive weapon against criminal cartels in each country and to quell internal and border problems."

Rodriguez Parrilla considered it "a clear and dangerous setback in the long and difficult independence process of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples."

He added that the meeting "represents a grave threat to peace, security, stability, and regional integrity, and a blatant violation of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace."