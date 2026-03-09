Diaz-Canel denounces reactionary and neocolonial summit in Florida





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, stated on social media that the meeting convened by the United States in Florida with right-wing governments of the region commits those countries to accepting the lethal use of U.S. military force to resolve internal issues.

The president described the meeting as a "small, reactionary, and neocolonial summit," and pointed out that it constitutes an attack against the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, approved in 2014 by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Diaz-Canel added that the meeting represents "an attack on the aspirations of regional integration and a manifestation of the willingness to submit to the interests of the powerful neighbor to the North under the precepts of the Monroe Doctrine.

“The "Shield of the Americas" Summit held in Miami at the invitation of Donald Trump brought together twelve right-wing Latin American leaders aligned with his administration as an instrument of selective hemispheric alignment.