Cuban urban agriculture meets its 2024 production target





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) The Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture Program (AUSF) is about to overfulfill its main production plans for 2024, as it will finish December with more than 1,387,000 tons of fresh vegetables and condiments―27,000 more than planned and 36,000 more than last year.



This outcome stems from a considerable increase in the amount of cultivated land, more produce from yards and plots, and a stronger link with the self-consumption plans of state entities, according to Elizabeth Peña Turruellas, head of this program run by the Ministry of Agriculture.



The main limitations facing this branch of agriculture and its prospects for 2025 will be discussed during the AUSF annual meeting, to be held on the 27th.



All regions met their production targets barring the province of Artemisa, where Hurricane Rafael caused great damage.



The AUSF program was promoted by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz on December 27, 1987 to extend the cultivation of garden vegetables in beds enriched with organic fertilizers and assisted by more efficient technologies and the subsequent merge of organoponics with labor-intensive forms of local agriculture.