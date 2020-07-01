Cuba reports seven new COVID-19 positive cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,272 samples for COVID-19, resulting in seven positives. The country accumulates 173,063 samples and 2,348 positives (1.4%).

By the close of June 29; 146 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 105 other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The seven new cases are Cubans; six of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was overseas in the remaining one.

Out of the 2,348 patients diagnosed with the disease, 42 (1.8%) remain admitted and 41 of them show a stable clinical course. The country reports 86 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees, 2,218 discharges (4 yesterday) and there is only one patient in serious condition.