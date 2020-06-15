Cuba reported 14 positive cases for COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, June 15 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,486 samples, resulting in 14 positive cases. The country accumulates 136,262 samples and 2,262 positive ones (1.7%).

At the close of June 14; 380 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 544 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The 14 confirmed cases were Cubans and 9 of them were contacts of previous confirmed cases, while the source of infection was not identified in the remaining five.

Nine of the diagnosed cases were men and the rest (5) were women.

The most affected age group was that of U40 with 8 cases (57.1%) and all the new positives were asymptomatic.

Only 211 of the patients infected with the virus in Cuba remain admitted and 206 (97.6%) of them show stable clinical evolutions.

The amount of deaths reaches 84 (none yesterday), there have been two evacuated and 1,965 discharges (87%) (17 yesterday) and there are reported four patients in serious and one in critical condition.